Governor of Chengdu praises Qatar''s 2022 World Cup preparations

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Beijing: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the People's Republic of China HE Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Dehaimi met with Governor of Chengdu and Member of the Standing Committee of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee HE Fan Ruiping. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries. The Governor praised the sport development in the State of Qatar, which he witnessed during his official visit to Doha in November 2019 and praised the remarkable achievements and progress in the World Cup projects. He expressed his great interest in benefiting from Qatari expertise and cooperation in the field of Qatar's preparations to host the 2022 World Cup, calling for establishing branches for important sports facilities such as Aspetar and Aspire in Chengdu. Fan Ruiping also pointed to the importance of exchanging sports camps and holding a promotional exhibition for the World Cup in Chengdu, the fourth largest city in China. For his part, Qatar's Ambassador to China stressed that his visit to Chengdu comes within the framework of following up and activating what was agreed upon during the visit of HE Fan Ruiping to Qatar in 2019, find ways to further develop and strengthen relations between the two countries and discuss the issue of twinning between Doha and Chengdu.