Kuwait Records 1702 New COVID-19 Infections

Kuwait, June 25, 2021, SPA -- Kuwait recorded, in the past 24 hours, 1,702 new infections with COVID-19 and 10 deaths, including 9 unvaccinated people. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced in a statement today that the total number of COVID-19 Infections reached 348,262, and 1913 deaths, noting that it recorded 1,632 cases of recovery, bringing the total of those recovering to 327,734.