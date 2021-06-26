Happy birthday, Ariana Grande: How she became the Insta-queen!

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Ariana Grande has been winning hearts for a long time now. Today, the singer celebrates her 28th birthday and fans are showering her with heartfelt wishes on social media. Grande, who made headlines with her hush-hush wedding, married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez last month after five months of engagement. Take a look at how the birthday girl became the queen of Instagram. In this article Grande, first female celeb to cross 200mn followers on Instagram She dethroned Selena Gomez becaming the new queen of Instagram Will she continue ruling the social media? Her high-school charm is still fans'' favorite Achievement Grande, first female celeb to cross 200mn followers on Instagram Reaching 200 million followers on Instagram is undoubtedly a huge achievement . And, last year, Grande created history by becoming the first female celebrity ever to achieve this benchmark. Along with fans, rockstar Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on social media for crossing 200 million followers on Instagram. Gaga wrote, "You''re a queen! Wear that crown!" Record She dethroned Selena Gomez becaming the new queen of Instagram Grande had not been always the Insta-queen she's today. It was 2019 when the Bang Bang singer reached 150 million followers, beating Selena Gomez, who used to be the queen of Instagram before Grande. That year, the rockstar had reportedly gained 13 million followers within the span of just four months, thanks to her hyperactive presence and the amount of content she had released. Speculation Will she continue ruling the social media? Grande's content-posting strategy is what makes her everyone's favorite. She tries to keep her followers engaged with the content she frequently uploads. But will she continue wearing the crown this year? Only time will tell. Currently, she has 246 million followers, while Gomez is again pretty close with 239 million followers. And, the latter too has the full potential to win her crown back. A fan favorite Her high-school charm is still fans'' favorite Since her debut, Grande has continued wooing fans with her high-school charm. Unlike several rockstars like Miley Cyrus or Gaga, Grande has maintained a certain identity that's been a big reason to gain followers. Even today, on her birthday, social media is overflowing with beautiful messages . While a few posted Grande's childhood pictures, some just want her to know why she's loved so much. MENAFN26062021000165011035ID1102348072