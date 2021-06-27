CNA-Q graduates largest number of students in virtual ceremony

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Doha: Under the patronage of the Minister of Education and Higher Education, H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al Hammadi, CNA-Q, held a virtual graduation ceremony for 810 students. The College set a record this year by graduating the largest ever number of students since its inception. CNA-Q’s 17th graduation ceremony witnessed the first cohort of Bachelor’s Degree holders in Human Resource Management and Medical Radiography. Students graduated from over 40 programmes tailored to the needs of Qatar’s economy. The number of graduates in each discipline includes 424 from Business Management and Information Technology, 258 from Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, and 128 from Health Sciences. The ceremony started with a congratulatory message from H E Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada, Chairman of CNA-Q’s Board of Trustees. ''Graduates, this is the beginning of a new phase in your life. With your energy, efforts, and innovation, you can do absolutely anything you set your mind to. This reputed College has graduated more than 7,000 students who are contributing to the needs of Qatar’s growing and changing economy. I extend to the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and H.H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser all thanks and appreciation. Under their leadership, this College has grown to be a world-leading provider of applied education. I extend my thanks as well to our partners at College of the North Atlantic Canada, the board members, faculty, and staff who have put their efforts in making the mission of this College successful.” During his speech to the graduates, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of CNA-Q, said, ''You have been exceptional this year. Despite all the challenges you faced and the uncertainty brought to our community by the pandemic, you proved your resilience and determination and adapted to the online learning process. You are now equipped with the knowledge and skills to forge your path and achieve success.” Dr. Al Naemi added: ''The College is constantly seeking strategic development and adopts an innovative approach to keep up with the latest education trends and economic needs. For this purpose, we are soon venturing into a new era full of opportunities and positive change. We are transforming very soon into a national university that will offer new bachelor’s degree and masters’ programs. We are aiming high by developing and enhancing students’ experience. Our purpose is to graduate highly qualified professionals that will lead Qatar towards becoming an advanced society capable of sustainable development, as stated in Qatar National Vision 2030.” MENAFN27062021000063011010ID1102350166