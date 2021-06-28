Biden says Iran will never get nuclear weapon

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 28 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden on Monday stressed that Iran will never get nuclear weapons during his tenure.Biden made the statement following the launching of US airstrikes against targets for Iranian-backed armed groups in Iraq and Syria."What I could say is that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon, on my watch," he said.On US strike in Iraq and Syria he said: "I directed last night airstrikes, targeting site used by the Iranian backed militia group responsible for recent attacks on US personnel on rack, and I have that authority under Article Two". (end) asj.hm MENAFN28062021000071011013ID1102357228