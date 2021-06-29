'Foundation' trailer looks promising, gives major 'Star Wars' vibes

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Apple TV+ recently released a trailer of its much awaited show, Foundation , which premieres on September 24. With stunning visuals and outstanding action sequences, the upcoming series seems to be promising and also, reminds of the sci-fi classic, Star Wars. It stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris. To note, Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov's 1951 eponymous novel. In this article Trailer takes you on an amazing sci-fi adventure Is this series has a connection to 'Star Wars'? New episode to hit every Friday from September 24 Did you know: Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait stars in 'Foundation' About Trailer takes you on an amazing sci-fi adventure Foundation revolves around Dr. Hari Seldon (Harris), who predicts the fall of the Galactic Empire. The video begins with Seldon shouting, "You can't save yourselves, but you can save your legacy." The next shot shows a newborn in a big glass tube, being watched by his older self. From flying vehicles to galaxy exploding, the series will take you on an amazing sci-fi adventure. Similarities Is this series has a connection to 'Star Wars'? Showrunner David S Goyer had earlier said, "Foundation was an enormous influence for Star Wars." In the trailer, one can see a few similarities in both the stories, which were initially novels. While Foundation has Seldon who predicted the future, Star Wars had Jedi. And both the novels/stories begin from the middle. A galactic empire, space battles, flying automobiles/space ships are among other resemblances. Information New episode to hit every Friday from September 24 The novels of Foundation were said to be an inspiration to sci-fi films like Star Wars, Dune, The Expanse and Star Trek. Similarities aside, the series was touted as Apple TV's answer to Game of Thrones, in terms of expanse. Foundation's first three episodes, out of ten, will premiere on September 24 and every Friday, a new episode will be released on the streamer. Cast Did you know: Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait stars in 'Foundation' Foundation is a multi-starrer project that also stars Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait. Her "blink-and-miss" appearance can be seen in the trailer. She shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Foundation - 9.24.2021. Stoked! Thrilled! Relieved! Here it is... for posterity." Her industry friends, including Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha praised the Sacred Games star and shared the trailer on social media. MENAFN29062021000165011035ID1102363558