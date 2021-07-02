Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President of Belarus on Independence Day

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Jul 2, 2021, SPA -- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to President Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. In his name and on behalf of the people and Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the President good health and happiness and the Government and people of the Republic of Belarus further progress and prosperity. --SPA 13:49 LOCAL TIME 10:49 GMT 0008 MENAFN02072021000078011016ID1102381182