2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic secures his 75th Wimbledon win

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has progressed to the last 16 of 2021 Wimbledon after beating American qualifier Denis Kudla. The Serbian clinched a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(9/7) victory over Kudla after over two hours. Notably, Djokovic has secured his 75th match-win in the prestigious tournament. He now has 75 or more wins at each of the four Grand Slams. Here are further details. In this article Round 3 How did the match pan out? A record win for Djokovic Djokovic wins his 30th match of the season Wimbledon: Djokovic proceeds to fourth round for 13th time Wimbledon London, England Friday, 2 Jul 2021 Novak Djokovic Serbia 6 6 7 Denis Kudla USA 4 3 6 Match Stats Novak Djokovic - Denis Kudla 8 Aces 6 6 Double faults 3 55% First serve % 49% 88% Win % on first serve 64% 49% Win % on second serve 57% 4/10 Tiebreaks won 2/4 38 Receiving points won 27 103 Points won 85 9 Max points won in a row 5 Fewer Details Match How did the match pan out? Both Djokovic and Kudla were top-notch in the first set. The former gained a crucial break point after the score was leveled at 4-4. He wrapped up the opening set in 34 minutes. Djokovic further raised his game in the second set, completely outplaying Kudla this time. He won the tie-break in the final set even after losing the first three games. Information A record win for Djokovic Djokovic has now won 75 or more matches at all four Grand Slams - Australian Open (82), French Open (81), Wimbledon and US Open (75 each). Notably, Djokovic has reached the last 16 of a major for the 55th time. Form Djokovic wins his 30th match of the season Djokovic now has a 3-0 lead over Kudla in the ATP head-to-head series. This is his second win against the American on grass-court. Besides, Djokovic has won his 30th match in the season. He had become the first player in the Open Era to win each major twice after clinching the French Open title. Djokovic is vying for a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title. Wimbledon Wimbledon: Djokovic proceeds to fourth round for 13th time Djokovic has advanced to fourth round of Wimbledon for the 13th time in 16 appearances. He is chasing his third consecutive Wimbledon title, having won in 2018 and 2019. Overall, the Serbian could secure his sixth title in London. Djokovic is also in pursuit of becoming the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam.