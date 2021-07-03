OIC Condemns Launching Hostile Air Target by Houthi Terrorist Militia Towards the Kingdom

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Jeddah, July 3, 2021, SPA -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of Houthi terrorist militia's launching of a hostile air target towards the Kingdom, where the coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen successfully managed to intercept and destroy it before reaching its target. He stressed the OIC's condemnation of the terrorist practices being committed by Houthi militia and those supporting and providing it with money and weapons by targeting innocent civilians and civilian objects. Dr. Al-Othaimeen also reiterated the Organization's support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain its security and stability as well as the safety of citizens and residents on its territories. --SPA 01:35 LOCAL TIME 22:35 GMT 0002 MENAFN02072021000078011016ID1102383340