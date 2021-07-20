Insufficient testing at the border and the impossibility of controlling people's movements mean that the Games could exacerbate the spread of the infectious Delta variant of the virus.Full Article
Health expert: Olympic village COVID-19 infection bubble already 'broken'
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Olympic Village COVID-19 infection bubble already 'broken': Health expert
Games officials on Sunday reported the first COVID-19 case among competitors in the athletes` village in Tokyo where 11,000..
Zee News
Olympic Village COVID-19 infection bubble already 'broken,' says public health expert
The so-called bubble to control COVID-19 infections at the Olympic Athlete's Village in Tokyo is already "broken" and poses a risk..
CBC.ca