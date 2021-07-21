The Vermont-based ice cream brand said it would continue operating in Israel, suggesting that it is planning to pull its products from stores located in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.Full Article
Fighting back against Ben and Jerry's with boycott
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Ben & Jerry's Will Stop Selling Ice Cream In Palestinian Territories
CBS 2 New York
Ben and Jerry's faces backlash after announcing it will stop selling ice cream in occupied Palestinian territories.
Ben & Jerry’s Israel’s boycott poses unique BDS threat - analysis
Jerusalem Post
Israel has long been the subject of boycotts and weathered more than one consumer battle, but the Ben & Jerry’s boycott is not..
