Jacoby’s underdog status, as the first-ever Olympic swimmer from Alaska, which has just one Olympic-sized pool, meant that Jewish viewers may have wondered for the first time: Is Lydia Jacoby Jewish?Full Article
Is Tokyo Olympics gold-medal swimmer Lydia Jacoby Jewish?
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lydia Jacoby Takes Home Gold in Women’s 100m Breaststroke Wearing Her Childhood Pink Goggles
Veuer
Team USA swimmer Lydia Jacoby won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and she did it while wearing her childhood pink goggles. Veuer’s..
-
WATCH: Alaska teen Lydia Jacoby shocks with swim gold in 100-meter breaststroke at Tokyo Olympics
Denver Post
-
Jacoby, 17, the 1st Alaskan swimmer to win gold
ESPN
-
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Lydia Jacoby, 17, wins gold in 100-meter breaststroke
CBS Sports
-
17-year-old Alaskan swimmer Lydia Jacoby makes history before she races at Tokyo Olympics
USATODAY.com