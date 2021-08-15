Tony Bennett is the winner of 19 Grammy awards and has sold over 50 million records worldwide. He is the founder of the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in New York, and a Kennedy Center Honoree.Full Article
95-year-old signer Tony Bennett retires from the stage
