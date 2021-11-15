India - Roger Federer set to miss 2022 Australian Open: Details here

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Swiss ace Roger Federer is likely to miss next year's Australian Open as he continues to recover from his injury. His coach Ivan Ljubicic confirmed that "Australian Open is not a real possibility right now" for Federer. The latter earlier missed the US Open and confirmed that he will undergo another surgery on his knee. He last featured at Wimbledon. Here are further details. Story Why does this story matter? Federer is arguable the greatest player in tennis history (men's singles). He owns the joint-most Grand Slam titles (20) with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. However, Federer has faltered in recent times due to multiple injuries. He underwent two arthroscopic surgeries last year before returning to the ATP Tour. However, Federer pulled out later on as he required a third operation. Statement Federer is still recovering: Ljubicic "I think there are very few chances, he is still recovering and knowing him, he wants to be sure he can play to win the tournament and be at 100%," Ljubicic told Stats Perform. "He will go step by step because he is 40 years old now and he needs to be patient. He cannot recover as quickly as he used to." Information Federer is gearing up for a return Ljubicic confirmed that Federer is not considering retirement yet. The latter is gearing up for a return. "We have spoken and I can guarantee he wants to return to playing tennis. I don't think it's going to happen all of a sudden," he added. Season Federer reached the quarter-final at Wimbledon Federer returned to the ATP Tour earlier this year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is 9-4 in the ongoing season. He pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Federer defeated Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie, and Lorenzo Sonego in the grass-court Slam. Prior to that, he withdrew from the French Open after reaching the last 16. Australian Open Federer won the Australian Open in 2018 Federer last clinched a Grand Slam title in 2018 (Australian Open). He defeated Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win his sixth Australian Open title. The Swiss maestro became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title since Ken Rosewall in 1972. Federer defended a major title for the 10th time. He won the 2017 Australian Open after defeating Nadal. MENAFN15112021000165011035ID1103177355