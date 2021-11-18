Jordan - Germany to place tighter curbs on unvaccinated

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra)-- Germany is set to introduce tighter curbs on people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, as cases in the country hit a record high.Restrictions for unvaccinated people will be introduced in areas where hospital admissions exceed a set threshold, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed.Under the rules, the unvaccinated will be excluded from certain venues.Merkel described the situation with Covid in the country as "dramatic"."We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care unit occupancy, she said.The number of daily cases in Germany rose sharply on Thursday to more than 65,000 - by far the highest figure since the pandemic began.The new rules, agreed in a crisis meeting, mean that in areas with a hospitalisation rate of more than three Covid patients per 100,000 people over the past seven days, only the vaccinated and those who have recovered from the virus will be allowed to access to public spaces like sporting events, cultural shows and restaurants.MENAFN18112021000117011021ID1103202006