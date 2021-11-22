Eighth Gulf Studies Forum to be held in Doha at the end of November 2021

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies will hold the eighth Gulf Studies Forum, from 27-28 November 2021. The theme for the Forum's domestic track this year addresses response of the Gulf states to covid-19: policies and implications. The international relations track takes up the Gulf reconciliation: implications for the region and GCC foreign policies. The sessions of the first track will trace the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the collapse of oil prices on the Arab Gulf states, and the response of their governments in the health, education and economic sectors, the most prominent lessons learned, and other issues. The second focuses on the background of reconciliation and its implications for GCC foreign relations and their positions on the region's crises. The forum addresses these topics in 28 papers distributed over 12 sessions, in addition to a public lecture given by the Maurice Falk Professor of Governmental Issues at the University of Pittsburgh, Guy Peters,–The GCC Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Actions and Lessons Learned.– The conference will be held at the Arab Center in Doha. Read Also Pakistan seals T20 sweep over Bangladesh in Dhaka thriller 90% of US federal employees have received at least one COVID-19 dose - White House Dutch PM lashes out at MENAFN22112021000063011010ID1103230474