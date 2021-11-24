India - Champions League: AC Milan pip Atletico Madrid win for Liverpool

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) AC Milan edged past Atletico Madrid 1-0 on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. Milan saw Junior Messias scoring in the 87th minute to hand his side all three points away from home. Meanwhile, Liverpool beat FC Porto 2-0 to maintain their 100% record. Porto are second with Milan rising up to third. All three teams are in contention to progress. Takeaways Why does this story matter? The Group of Death has lived up to expectations. Despite Liverpool sailing past everyone, the situation amongst the other three clubs is nicely poised. Atletico missed the chance of going past Porto, rather slipping to fourth. This was massive for Milan, who claimed their maiden UCL win this season. They have given themselves a chance of progressing, making matchday six an intense chapter. Salah Salah nets his sixth UCL goal this season The magnificent Mohamed Salah was on the score sheet for Liverpool. He has netted six goals in the UCL 2021-22 campaign. Salah has now equaled Roberto Firmino's club record of goals (6) in a group stage, set in 2017-18. The former Roma star has raced to 17 goals this season in all competitions. Salah now has 142 goals for the Reds. Liverpool More records for Salah as Liverpool march on Liverpool are the only Premier League team and third overall this season to maintain a 100% record in the competition (P5 W5). Salah has equaled Steven Gerrard's record of most UCL goals for Liverpool at Anfield (14). Salah has raced to 34 career Champions League goals, equaling Gerd Muller, besides steering clear of Fernando Morientes. Milan Records scripted by Milan As per Opta, Messias scored with his first attempt for Milan, in what was his third appearance. He scored his debut goal for Milan, besides making his maiden UCL appearance. Milan conceded only two shots in the first 45 minutes against Atletico Madrid. The last time Milan conceded less (one) in the first half of a Champions League game was December 2007 against Celtic. MENAFN24112021000165011035ID1103246006