Liverpool seal top spot in Champions League group with two matches to spare thanks to win over Atletico Madrid as Luis Suarez endures nightmare Anfield return
Luis Suarez had the Anfield return from hell as Liverpool beat his Atletico Madrid side 2-0 in the Champions League. Everything that could've gone wrong for the Reds legend did as he was booed before the match, yellow carded during it, while also having a goal disallowed just moments before being substituted by Diego Simeone.