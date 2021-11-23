India - Champions League, Chelsea thrash Juventus 4-0: Records broken

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea thrashed Juventus 4-0 to reach the round of 16 in the Champions League 2021-22 season. Matchday five saw Chelsea run riot at Stamford Bridge with three goals coming in the second half. Reigning champions Chelsea showed why they are the favorites this season as well. Trevor Chalobah, Reece James, Callum-Hudson Odoi, and Timo Werner scored the goals. UCL Chelsea have been superb in the ongoing UCL season Chelsea have gone top of Group H of the Champions League. They have won four and lost one from their five games so far. The Blues have scored 10 goals, besides conceding just one. The defending champions are likely to end as the toppers with their final game against Zenit away from home. Fort 12th clean sheet for Chelsea this season Chelsea started the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup, beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties. The Blues have kept eight clean sheets in the PL this season. Chelsea have also kept four clean sheets in the Champions League. Overall, Tuchel's men have let in just eight goals this season in all competitions (20 matches). CHEJUV How did the match pan out? Chalobah, who was making his first European start for the Blues, scored the opener from a corner. The hosts got the second goal when James controlled a clearance and volleyed across Wojciech Szczesny. Hudson-Odoi added the third after Juventus fell short at the back. Werner then scored the fourth in injury time, with Hakim Ziyech capitalizing on a mistake from Weston McKennie. Tuchel Tuchel shines on his 50th game in charge This was Tuchel's 50th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions. The Blues secured their 32nd win. They have drawn 11 and lost just seven matches. Interestingly, Chelsea have kept 31 clean sheets in these 50 games. As per Opta, this tally more than any other side in Europe's big-five leagues in this period, conceding just 24 goals. Opta stats Records scripted by the Blues Chelsea have had three different English goal-scorers in a single UEFA Champions League match for the very first time (Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi). James (5 goals, 5 assists) is one of only two players to both score 5+ goals and assist 5+ goals in all competitions for Premier League clubs this season, alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (16 goals, 7 assists). Do you know? Record for Chalobah As per Opta, aged 22 years and 141 days, Chalobah is the youngest player to score on his first Champions League start for Chelsea since Oscar in September 2012 (21y 10d), and youngest Englishman since Daniel Sturridge in September 2010 (21y 14d). MENAFN23112021000165011035ID1103238758