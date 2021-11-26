Qatar - Aman Center commemorates International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (AMAN), which works under the umbrella of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, organised a celebration, workshops and discussion sessions, on Wednesday, at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC). The event witnessed the participation of specialised institutions and a group of prominent national figures in society, in addition to a number of experts in the field of social protection related to women's issues, as well as the participation of several interested parties from different segments of society. The Acting Executive Director of Aman Center, Abdulaziz Al Ishaq, said that the celebration of the International Day for the Elimination of Vio-lence against Women comes as a realisation of the center's vision in enhancing protection and social rehabilitation for the targeted groups of women and children victims of violence and family breakdown. He pointed out that the center organised workshops and discussions in response to the invitation of the UN General Assembly, which it addressed to governmental and non-governmental organisations and institutions, to organize programs to raise awareness of violence in societies. The participants in the work-shops and discussion sessions recommended the necessity of following up the executive procedures related to the judiciary related to empowering women with their entitlements and rights, strengthening supportive partnerships in the areas of psychological, medical and social care, and developing an action plan with specific goals in partnership with the education sector to spread the culture of eliminating violence against women Read Also Minister of State for Defence Affairs reviews progress of production line of Typhoon, Hawk aircraft Officers Training Institute celebrates graduation of courses for first half of 2021-22 MES Indian School hosts FIFA Arab Cup trophy MENAFN26112021000063011010ID1103255219