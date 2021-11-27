Erdogan promises to stop violence against women

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan swore to solve the fight to stop violence against women as it is a worldwide human rights issues, while Erdogan tweeted for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Erdogan also underscored Turkish administration is going to carry on battling abuse, harassment, discrimination, and violence against women. He as well gave a promise to stop violence against women by increasing moral and human rights, while restating that Turkey–s administration will continuously stand by women.