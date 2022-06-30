With Russia, China and North Korea developing their own hypersonic missile capabilities, with some being able to carry nuclear warheads, the Pentagon is feeling the pressure.Full Article
US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'We Have To Stay Together,' Biden On Alliance Behind Ukraine
Newsy
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden on Sunday praised the continued unity of the global alliance confronting Russia, as he and other..
-
The Evolution Of Russia’s Ukraine Strategy – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Indian Nuclear Missile Proliferation: Effect On South Asian Strategic Stability – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
How Much Is China Helping Russia Finance Its War In Ukraine? – Interview
Eurasia Review
-
Biden Urges Western Unity On Ukraine Amid War Fatigue
Newsy