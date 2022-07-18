Bannon reversed course this month and announced that he wanted to testify before a public committee hearing, nearly 10 months after defying the subpoena.Full Article
Jury selection ongoing in Trump ex-adviser Bannon's contempt of Congress trial
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Federal judge to consider request to delay Steve Bannon trial over evidentiary dispute
USATODAY.com
An evidentiary dispute Tuesday interrupted the final jury selection in the contempt trial of former Trump White House adviser Steve..
-
News24.com | Trump ex-adviser Bannon's contempt of Congress trial begins with jury selection
News24
-
Jury Selection in Bannon Trial Complete; Pool Affected by January 6 Hearings
Breitbart
-
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser
USATODAY.com
-
Bannon trial set to open Tuesday as jury selection winds down
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Trial Expected To Begin For Ex-Trump Adviser Steve Bannon
Newsy
Watch VideoJury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald..
-
Steve Bannon trial: Jury selection expected to begin - The Associated Press
Upworthy
-
Jury selection for Steve Bannon's trial starts. He's Donald Trump's former adviser
NPR
-
Steve Bannon on trial: Meet 7 key players in the Trump ally's criminal contempt of Congress case
Business Insider
-
Ex-Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Trial For Evading Jan.6 House Committee Subpoenas To Begin Monday
HNGN