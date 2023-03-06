Russian tank divisions are being provided with old T-62 main battle tanks, including units in the 1st Guards Tank Army, which the UK described as supposedly being "Russia's premier tank force."Full Article
Russia replacing armor losses with 1960s Soviet tanks -UK intel
