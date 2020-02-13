Global  

Mac software threats climbed 400% in 2019, more than Microsoft Windows, report says

Mac software threats climbed more than Windows, but Malwarebytes conceded most threats were not considered as dangerous as traditional malware.
 If anyone out there is still assuming a position of superiority for being a Mac owner, now might be the time to stop.

