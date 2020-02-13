Mac software threats climbed 400% in 2019, more than Microsoft Windows, report says

Mac software threats climbed more than Windows, but Malwarebytes conceded most threats were not considered as dangerous as traditional malware.



Recent related news from verified sources Score Parallels Desktop 15 and 1Password + 9 other apps from $80 ($1,000 off) We have an impressive Parallels Mac app bundle deal today. Already among the best virtual desktop software on the planet, Parallels is offering 10 free Mac apps...

9to5Toys 4 days ago



Hackers Target MacBooks More Than Windows PC: Report The latest security report from Malwarebytes will crush down all the pre-conceived notions that Windows PCs are more vulnerable to malware attacks than MacBooks....

Fossbytes 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this