Costco adds twice-weekly senior hour, beginning this week, to help meet coronavirus shopping demands

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Costco Wholesale Club is starting a twice-weekly senior shopping hour amid the coronavirus. The hour will be from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
News video: More stores offer senior-only shopping hours, local expert warns that might not be safe

More stores offer senior-only shopping hours, local expert warns that might not be safe 01:12

 As more grocery stores and pharmacies offering senior-only shopping hours in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local expert warns that while these stores have the best intentions, the new policies could be causing more harm than good.

