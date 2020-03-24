Costco adds twice-weekly senior hour, beginning this week, to help meet coronavirus shopping demands

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Costco Wholesale Club is starting a twice-weekly senior shopping hour amid the coronavirus. The hour will be from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: ABC Action News - Published More stores offer senior-only shopping hours, local expert warns that might not be safe 01:12 As more grocery stores and pharmacies offering senior-only shopping hours in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local expert warns that while these stores have the best intentions, the new policies could be causing more harm than good.