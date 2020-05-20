Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former McDonald's worker details alleged sexual harassment

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
McDonald's is facing new charges that the company is not being tough enough on allegations of sexual harassment at its restaurants. In a new lawsuit, former McDonald's worker Jenna Ries said she endured daily harassment. Anna Werner has her story.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Court Documents Back Up Accusers Claims [Video]

Court Documents Back Up Accusers Claims

A court document from 1996 is adding new layers to the sexual harassment accusations against Joe Biden. The document was obtained by San Luis Obispo Tribune. It shows that in 1996 Tara Reade told her..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Woman Accusing Joe Biden Says She Didn't Say 'Sexual Assault' During Her First Report [Video]

Woman Accusing Joe Biden Says She Didn't Say 'Sexual Assault' During Her First Report

A former Senate staffer accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault. She said she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office at the time. According to Newser, she..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Former McDonald’s employee sues, claiming "sexually hostile work environment"

In an exclusive TV interview, a former McDonald’s employee tells CBS News why she is suing the fast food giant over sexual harassment. Anna Werner spoke to...
CBS News

News24.com | Ex-Bryanston High coach's sexual harassment case back in court in June

The sexual harassment case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach is due back in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in June, the Gauteng National...
News24 Also reported by •Japan TodaySBS

Tweets about this