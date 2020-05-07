Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Police News > Stay Safe this Bank Holiday Weekend

Stay Safe this Bank Holiday Weekend

West Yorkshire Police Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
*Thursday 7 May 2020*

West Yorkshire Police is urging the public to continue to observe social distancing rules, ahead of the second Bank Holiday weekend under Government restrictions.

This weekend marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which many people will be keen to celebrate.



Assistant Chief Constable Tim Kingsman said:  “I know communities will want to celebrate this significant anniversary and with the anticipated good weather, the temptation to go outdoors will increase.

read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Government praises public for saving lives over bank holiday weekend [Video]

Government praises public for saving lives over bank holiday weekend

Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab says that the public helped 'save lives' by remaining at home during the Bank Holiday Weekend during which temperatures topped 26 degrees...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
London's streets remain empty on bank holiday Monday [Video]

London's streets remain empty on bank holiday Monday

The stations and streets of London remain empty on bank holiday Monday, as the Government urges the public to remain inside despite good weather to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Weather forecast for VE Day bank holiday weekend as temperatures hit 21C

Weather forecast for VE Day bank holiday weekend as temperatures hit 21CWe may not be able to celebrate the VE Day bank holiday outside our homes but at least we can enjoy some sunshine!
Cambridge News

Bank Holiday TV guide: The films and VE day programmes on this weekend

Bank Holiday TV guide: The films and VE day programmes on this weekendHere's what the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend TV schedule is looking like for you
Cambridge News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NataliaBremner

Natalia Bremner If anyone who sees this is an @O2 customer, please don't follow this link or give any bank details. Stay safe. https://t.co/tJB6mWDDkS 5 minutes ago

mallynicmufcRFC

MallyMUFCRFC🇬🇧 Good morning one and all on this lovely Thursday off Tomorrow Bank holiday might just stay at Home whatever ur doin… https://t.co/9GVKE2ZteZ 12 minutes ago

SouthNorwoodTPA

South Norwood TPA 🐝 Today is Thursday News Day - Here is this week's newsletter. Did your work make it onto the gallery this week? We… https://t.co/22smLyoyG4 13 minutes ago

16845Walker

16845 Gaz Walker 🐝 🌺🇬🇧 Morning tweeps 2 stone lighter feel better , suns out please comply with lockdown this bank holiday stay safe https://t.co/lxDDkwgJ0b 15 minutes ago

skyblueheaven

Joanne Ward RT @taylorsbutchers: Update for tomorrow Thursday 7th May, opening between 10am-3pm Please remember we will be closed this Saturday for the… 18 minutes ago

timbaxterprop

Tim Baxter RT @WestYorksPolice: Latest News : Stay Safe this Bank Holiday Weekend #police https://t.co/LrTywdXb7g https://t.co/vL3G2QjfpF 40 minutes ago

CapitecBankSA

Capitec @isaacmaizzo we will offer relief to clients that qualify based on their individual circumstances. This includes re… https://t.co/9Tjett8gL7 42 minutes ago

WestYorksPolice

West Yorkshire Police - #StayHomeSaveLives Latest News : Stay Safe this Bank Holiday Weekend #police https://t.co/LrTywdXb7g https://t.co/vL3G2QjfpF 51 minutes ago