Stay Safe this Bank Holiday Weekend

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Thursday 7 May 2020*



West Yorkshire Police is urging the public to continue to observe social distancing rules, ahead of the second Bank Holiday weekend under Government restrictions.



This weekend marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which many people will be keen to celebrate.







Assistant Chief Constable Tim Kingsman said: “I know communities will want to celebrate this significant anniversary and with the anticipated good weather, the temptation to go outdoors will increase.



read more







--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

