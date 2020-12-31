Staff member awarded with BEM in New Year's Honours

The leader of a police youth engagement programme which has helped transform the lives of hundreds of disadvantaged children has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year Honours.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Nottinghamshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.
The leader of a police youth engagement programme which has helped transform the lives of hundreds of disadvantaged children has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year Honours.