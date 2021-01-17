Cornwall welcomes Government G7 leaders conference announcement

Organisations across Cornwall have welcomed the news that the Duchy is to host the international G7 leaders’ summit in June and pledge an event that will leave a lasting social and economic legacy to benefit all of Cornwall’s residents.



The major three-day international event will see leaders from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, as well as invited leaders from Australia, India, and South Korea attend.



The event will host world leaders at Carbis Bay, with neighbouring St Ives and other sites in Cornwall, such as Falmouth, hosting international delegates and media – with organisers determined to make this an event for all residents in Cornwall to experience and share.



Julian German, Leader of Cornwall Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of Cornwall and the UK on the world stage, and to build our strength and prosperity at home.



“For those reasons we are determined that this event delivers a lasting legacy for our residents, inspires our young people and shows how we can play our part in bringing the world together after the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic – and bringing together all parts of the UK together, leaving no-one and nowhere behind.



“We want a lasting legacy that maximises inward investment, translating our moment on the global stage into trade. A legacy that helps Cornwall bounce forward and make its full contribution to the country’s ambitions in areas like space and satellite, floating offshore wind and other sources of clean energy, and globally significant geo-resources including lithium to power our future.”



Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer QPM, of Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “I am delighted that Cornwall will be hosting this landmark event for the United Kingdom in an area that is not only one of the safest in the country, but also combines breath-taking scenery and innovative businesses with exceptional local hospitality.



“The event will be a real boost for our communities and especially our young people. It provides an opportunity for all my colleagues within Devon and Cornwall Police to demonstrate our operational excellence and world class policing skills on a global stage.



“We are excited to be playing our part working with and supporting our partners to deliver a safe and secure G7 summit. We have been preparing for this event for several months, including speaking with colleagues who have managed similar events, so we can ensure that we continue to effectively serve our local communities in the run up to, during and after the event.”



Visit Cornwall estimates a total economic impact of the Summit for the County of £50m, including both the immediate benefits of the Summit and related events, and projected tourism growth over the next five years.



Malcolm Bell, Chief Executive of Visit Cornwall said: “Cornwall has been voted the best holiday region in the UK for 10 out of the last 11 years in the British Travel Award but is little known to many countries around the world.



“The G7 Leaders’ summit will shine a spotlight on our very special place and the worldwide exposure is promotion we could never buy.



“It will showcase the beauty of Cornwall and provide an opportunity to highlight our heritage, culture and the connections to each country, which will help drive increased numbers of international visitors to Cornwall over the next decade.”



Mark Duddridge, Chair of the Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Cornwall’s economy is quickly evolving into one of huge significance to the challenges of the time most notably in the delivery of clean energy from our unique geology and location.



“Underpinned by our digital connectivity and creative expertise our traditional industries are developing their offer to deliver more to their customers whilst supporting the recovery of our climate and ecology.



“We welcome the opportunity to showcasing the new Cornwall to visitors from around the World and sharing our excitement for the changes that are now happening around us.”



Peter Andrew MBE, Chair of Corserv Group, said: “The Corserv Group is delighted to have been asked to support the logistical arrangements to welcome the G7 Summit to Cornwall – a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of our beautiful Duchy.



"Cormac Highways and Environment and Cornwall Airport Newquay continue to work closely with the organising authorities to ensure that the event runs smoothly in June. The Cornwall Development Company will be working hard with partners over this period to secure a lasting legacy in terms of inward investment.



"Over the coming months many of our staff will become involved in the logistical arrangements and we are committed to ensure that the event is a great success for Cornwall and see it shine on the world stage.”



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.