Police Statement: Good Friday Demonstration, Leeds

*Friday April 2, 2021*



At 1pm today (Friday, April 2) between 350 to 400 people began a demonstration in Millennium Square in Leeds.



Officers monitored the event which was attended by a number of groups, and passed off without incident.



Protestors also conducted a march from and back to Millennium Square via St George Street and the Headrow.



No arrests were made by police and those attending the event in the main demonstrated social distancing and mask wearing during the static demonstration.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.