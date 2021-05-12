29 Men Charged in Connection with Child Sexual Exploitation in Calderdale

*Wednesday 12 May, 2021*



29 men have been charged in connection with child sexual exploitation in Calderdale.



The vast majority of offending occurred in Calderdale, but some offences occurred in the Bradford District.



The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offences following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation.



The allegations against the defendants are from 2003 to 2010 against one female victim, who was aged between 13-and 20-years-old at the time of the alleged offences.



West Yorkshire Police