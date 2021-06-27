Please drink sensibly during the Euros

Devon & Cornwall Police is advising people of the consequences of drinking too much and letting their emotions get the better of them during this summer’s European Football Championship.



This summer’s event will see England, Scotland and Wales all in action across various venues – including Wembley Stadium.



Many licensed premises have now reopened following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, with many fans expected to watch matches in pubs and clubs across the force area.



Superintendent Adrian Leisk said: “Most people just want to enjoy the football and support their teams. On the eve of England versus Scotland, we want to remind people that alcohol is not an excuse for bad behaviour and we will be taking a robust stance in dealing with any perpetrators of anti-social behaviour, violent crime and those who decide to drive when drunk.



“Our licensing teams are working closely with partner agencies, bars, pubs and social clubs to help them prepare for the tournament, to make them aware of their responsibilities and to encourage people to drink responsibly.



“With the delay in the Government moving into Step 4 of their Roadmap we expect that many will choose watch the match at home. Everyone needs to ensure that they are following the COVID-19 guidelines which means limiting the number of people you meet with indoors to a maximum of two households or up to six people from different households.”



Supt Leisk added: “During the Euros there is increased potential for drivers to still be over the limit the morning after as some of the matches are scheduled in the evening, and people may be drinking later than they usually would.



“Many still do not realise how long it takes for alcohol to be out of your system. A morning coffee isn’t the answer, the only solution is time; it can easily take until the afternoon following a night of drinking before alcohol is fully out of your system.



“We are reminding people to be sensible, not get too carried away and to drink responsibly. Please don’t drink and drive as you could lose your licence, your job or even take a life - it’s simply not worth the risk.



“Drink-related anti-social behaviour isn’t acceptable; win, lose or draw. We will be looking at proactively targeting those who think that public urination and disturbing the peace is acceptable; it isn’t, and we will be clamping down on this.”



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.