Woman Convicted of Making Death Threats Against MP

Friday, 29 October 2021



A woman from Bradford who made death threats against an MP has been remanded in custody after she pleaded guilty at York Crown Court.



Sundas Alam, aged 30, of Princeville Street, Bradford, has been warned she faces a custodial sentence when she returns to the court for sentencing on 29 November.



Alam was charged with three counts of sending malicious communications to Bradford MP Naz Shah and perverting the course of justice.



Yesterday (Thursday), she pleaded guilty to all matters against her.



