Details of Woman Who Died in Fatal Road Traffic Collision, Leeds

*Friday, 24 February 2023 *



Police investigating a fatal collision in Leeds have released details of the woman that died in the incident and issued a renewed appeal for witnesses.



Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari, aged 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred at



the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane, Leeds just before 8.30am on Wednesday (22 February).



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.