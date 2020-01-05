Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Japan, India boost digital partnership for new technology era

Japan Today Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Eying a new digital society where a variety of data will be better utilized in people's lives and industrial activities, Japan and India have stepped up their cooperation…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi: New Year fest, CAA protest at India Gate cause massive traffic jam [Video]Delhi: New Year fest, CAA protest at India Gate cause massive traffic jam

Lakhs of revellers thronged India Gate to celebrate the new year and triggered major traffic snarls around the heart of Delhi Wednesday evening.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published

India welcomes New Year 2020 with great joy and fervor [Video]India welcomes New Year 2020 with great joy and fervor

India welcomed New Year 2020 with great joy and fervour. A large crowd gathered at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Fireworks lit up the sky over the Gateway of India. People were also spotted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Year celebrations: Japan's Reiwa era enters its second year with 2020

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 31 (ANI): Japan's Reiwa era, which started in May after Emperor Akihito stepped down and his son Naruhito took over the throne, celebrated its...
Sify

Animoca Brands begins auction of FC Bayern Munich new year edition digital collectibles

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd (ASX:AB1) owned Sryking has auctioned seven bundles of official FC Bayern Munich ‘Christmas 2019 Edition’ non-fungible token...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @themainichi: Japan, India boost digital partnership for new technology era https://t.co/NOjwZlZZ4j 2 hours ago

themainichi

The Mainichi (Japan) Japan, India boost digital partnership for new technology era https://t.co/NOjwZlZZ4j 20 hours ago

CarloPunt

Caripple RT @RippleXrpie: BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!!!! #RIPPLE Begins 2020 With 49 Job Openings in the US, UK, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Dub… 23 hours ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Japan and India boost cooperation on digital infrastructure for new technology era https://t.co/G9bWjmwAnQ 1 day ago

nskanth

Nimmagadda RT @japantimes: Japan and India boost cooperation on digital infrastructure for new technology era https://t.co/6gsWrEvdBh 1 day ago

WongMNC_CtrExDr

The Mr. & Mrs. S.H. Center for the Study of MNCs https://t.co/1FnKq7yUsd #Japan #India #digitaleconomy #cybersecurity cooperation. economics and politics at play. #FDI #infrastructure 1 day ago

AsuraSerg

Sergei Frolikov Japan and India boost cooperation on digital infrastructure for new technology era | The Japan Times https://t.co/GisjvlZNbj 1 day ago

elev8tech

Elev8 Cloud Technologies Japan, India boost digital partnership for new technology era - The Mainichi https://t.co/ZSFjrR0ZcK 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.