Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pelosi clings to impeachment articles, demands McConnell release trial plan

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled to congressional Democrats late Tuesday that she plans to continue to hold onto articles of impeachment against President Trump -- for now -- demanding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell first release the resolution outlining the terms for a Senate trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon'

Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon' 01:07

 Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon'. The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the statements during a press conference on Thursday. No, I'm not holding [the Articles of Impeachment] indefinitely ... I'll send them over when I'm ready. That will probably be soon,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial could start in days [Video]Trump impeachment trial could start in days

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Pelosi Leaves Door Open For New Articles of Impeachment [Video]Pelosi Leaves Door Open For New Articles of Impeachment

Pelosi Leaves Door Open For New Articles of Impeachment

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic senators call on House to send impeachment articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that she would not deliver the articles until seeing Senate rules for the trial.
CBS News

Pelosi: 'I know exactly when' to send impeachment to Senate

Pelosi: 'I know exactly when' to send impeachment to SenateWASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she knows ''exactly when" she'll be transmitting the articles of impeachment against President Donald...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

JoeXpressauto

Joe Pryzlucki❌ - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @SaraCarterDC: .@SpeakerPelosi says she will continue to hold onto articles of #impeachment against President Trump -- for now -- demand… 3 hours ago

rmj511

a... RT @Debwrightjones: Feinstein Fed Up with Pelosi Delay Tactics - Demands She Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate as Speaker Clings to Ar… 10 hours ago

Daniel29048287

Deplorable Country boy RT @JamesPidd: Feinstein Fed Up with Pelosi Delay Tactics - Demands She Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate as Speaker Clings to Article… 14 hours ago

PaulaOre

Paula Gray RT @TruthMaga: Death Said What 🤔🤔🤔 I know Diane ....We have been saying the same thing Turn them over now Nancy .... Honestly I think she l… 17 hours ago

rdjca4

Jus' Sayin' RT @standup_1776: Feinstein Fed Up with Pelosi Delay Tactics - Demands She Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate as Speaker Clings to Arti… 22 hours ago

IDMrD1223

❌I-D.MrD❌🇺🇸💥 RT @MissILmom: You Know you're Power is Waning, when Your Own party Member takes you to Task! #OldBiddyWar Feinstein Fed Up with Pelosi De… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.