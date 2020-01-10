Global  

Climate activist group Sunrise Movement endorses Senator Bernie Sanders

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Sunrise Movement has endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders. The youth climate activist group, known for its green new deal proposal, said Sanders "grasps the scale of the climate crisis." Mattias Lehman, the digital director for the organization, joined CBSN to discuss the endorsement.
