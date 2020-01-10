Climate activist group Sunrise Movement endorses Senator Bernie Sanders
Friday, 10 January 2020 () The Sunrise Movement has endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders. The youth climate activist group, known for its green new deal proposal, said Sanders "grasps the scale of the climate crisis." Mattias Lehman, the digital director for the organization, joined CBSN to discuss the endorsement.
The move by the group of young climate activists was another sign that left-wing advocacy organizations have increasingly coalesced around the Vermont... NYTimes.com Also reported by •WorldNews •Mediaite