What's Next In Impeachment And Trial

Chief Justice John Roberts hailed his impartiality, saying, "Nobody ever went to a ballgame to see the umpire.” Umpiring impeachment may be different.

Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:38Published 2 days ago