President Trump, Melania Trump cheered by crowd at LSU-Clemson national championship game

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump received a warm reception at Monday night's national championship football game between Louisiana State University (LSU) and Clemson University.
News video: National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

 We’re just under 72 hours away from the College Football National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson.

Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump receives hearty ovation during LSU-Clemson national title game appearance

President Donald Trump greets the crowd at the 2020 National Championship game between LSU and Clemson. Here's how the crowd reacted.
USATODAY.com

Best of LSU-Clemson College Football Playoff National Championship game

The best photos from the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson and LSU.
USATODAY.com


casabisa

sal casabianca RT @TrumpStudents: What a group - Vince Vaughn, First Lady Melania Trump, President Trump, and Rep. Scalise! https://t.co/erlCrDVzQO 2 seconds ago

CarolFoster2017

🇺🇸 Carol Foster 🇺🇸 RT @DanScavino: President Trump and First Lady Melania attend the #NationalChampionship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Loui… 5 seconds ago

reecelott

Reece RT @DavidGrunfeld: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and his family get their picture taken with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melan… 5 seconds ago

gcc0012

gcc001 RT @thehill: President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump receive cheers at #NationalChampionship Clemson-LSU game. https://t.co/9f… 6 seconds ago

florentino5012

Florentino Gutierrez President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump with VINCE VAUGHN at the NCAA College Football championship game i… https://t.co/oDEnQ74F3a 12 seconds ago

Eldora2008

Eldora Larson RT @jennfranconews: #WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania are greeted with cheers, ‘USA’ chants, and a standing ovation inside the… 14 seconds ago

SierrahhKaren

Trump Fanatic RT @j_baylorcook: This is simply awesome ⬇️🇺🇸 President Trump & First Lady Melania Trump are met with thunderous applause as they take the… 17 seconds ago

LauraGowens2

Laura Gowens RT @RealMattCouch: The crowd is chanting USA USA USA as President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk out for the National Anthem! Go… 20 seconds ago

