Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump rallies in Milwaukee ahead of Senate impeachment trial

CBS News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Just before Democrats meet for their last debate before the Iowa caucuses and Trump's Senate impeachment trial, the president holds a rally in Wisconsin.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Says Pelosi Should Be A Witness In Senate Impeachment Trial

Trump Says Pelosi Should Be A Witness In Senate Impeachment Trial 00:37

 President Trump tweeted about Nancy Pelosi.

Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days [Video]McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin in earnest next week after preliminary steps in the Senate in coming days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

Trump impeachment trial could start in days [Video]Trump impeachment trial could start in days

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Readies For Fight in Senate Impeachment Trial if Witnesses Called – White House


RIA Nov.

From war to markets, why Trump needs shorter leash as Senate impeachment trial looms

Trump is accused of abusing the highest office in the land, yet faces fewer restrictions than an accountant suspected of cheating his clients.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aquarius1049

amethyst1079 RT @AndrewLSeidel: This story details people who have been to Trump rallies 10, 18, and "around 40" times. The 18 guy "has traveled to 15 s… 13 minutes ago

Lobster95070488

Lobster RT @HoldenMirror: The #MAGAts who go to Trump rallies have generally gone to 5+ of these rallies...some more than 20 Its like a dysfunctio… 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.