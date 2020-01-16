Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

What Warren & Sanders said in tense post-debate exchange

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had a tense exchange after Tuesday's debate. CBSN contributor and Washington Post national political reporter Sean Sullivan joins CBSN to discuss what the audio picked up.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren, Sanders Clash At Democratic Debate

Warren, Sanders Clash At Democratic Debate 01:55

 Naomi Ruchim reports the last four Democratic caucus winners have gone on to win the party's nomination, making it all the more important.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brief Post-Debate Exchange Between Sanders, Warren Released [Video]Brief Post-Debate Exchange Between Sanders, Warren Released

CBS4's Naomi Ruchim shares what was said.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published

Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate [Video]Bernie Sanders says "weather" was all he and Warren discussed after debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were discussing &quot;the weather&quot;.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warren accused Sanders in tense post-debate exchange of calling her a 'liar' on national TV

In a tense and dramatic exchange in the moments after the Democratic debate Tuesday night, Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar on...
CTV News Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comNPRReutersHaaretzBBC News

'You Called Me a Liar,' Warren Told Sanders Post-Iowa Debate

'You Called Me a Liar,' Warren Told Sanders Post-Iowa DebateElizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience during a tense, post-debate exchange in which she refused to...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.comThe AgeReutersHaaretzNews24

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.