Trump impeachment trial begins as new allegations implicate top White House figures

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

New allegations from former Trump donor Lev Parnas, who says he was the man the president and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani entrusted with getting Ukraine to announce an investigation into the Bidens, implicate much of Trump's inner circle. Mr. Trump denies even knowing Parnas, all while his impeachment trial begins with Chief Justice John Roberts and nearly all 100 senators being sworn in on Thursday. Nancy Cordes reports before the trial is set to begin next week.


