Trump impeachment trial begins as new allegations implicate top White House figures

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
New allegations from former Trump donor Lev Parnas, who says he was the man the president and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani entrusted with getting Ukraine to announce an investigation into the Bidens, implicate much of Trump’s inner circle. Mr. Trump denies even knowing Parnas, all while his impeachment trial begins with Chief Justice John Roberts and nearly all 100 senators being sworn in on Thursday. Nancy Cordes reports before the trial is set to begin next week.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Trump impeachment trial could start in days 01:32

 The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.

