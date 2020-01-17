Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch live: college football national champions visit the White House

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
LSU's victory against Clemson Monday night​ capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'They're trying to impeach the son of a b****!' -Trump

'They're trying to impeach the son of a b****!' -Trump 01:15

 U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the national champion Louisiana State University Tigers football team at the White House on Friday and briefly mentioned the impeachment proceedings at the event, joking "they're trying to impeach the son of a b****!"

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: LSU Football Team Visited White House [Video]WEB EXTRA: LSU Football Team Visited White House

President Trump hosted members of the LSU football team at the White House Friday. The Tigers just won the College Football Playoff National Championship. The team's quarterback gave President Trump a..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

Eye On Detroit - Sound Mind Sound Body [Video]Eye On Detroit - Sound Mind Sound Body

In 2004, the Sound Mind Sound Body (SMSB) Football Academy was created to increase the number football student-athletes graduating high school and earning college scholarships in the Metro Detroit..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ranking college football's national champions of the 2010s

Ranking college football's national champions of the 2010s, which has a heavy dose of Alabama and the SEC and the ACC. LSU starts at the top.
USATODAY.com

Watch Lauren Daigle's Moving National Anthem Performance at the College Football National Playoff

Sure, quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU destroyed Clemson in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship. But it was Lauren Daigle...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Trump Welcomes College Football Champion LSU To The White House | NBC News (Live Stream) https://t.co/fxF09JIudF https://t.co/XXd4G5Zq6y 44 seconds ago

robfranzen

Rob Franzen WATCH LIVE: Trump hosts 2019 College Football Nat…: https://t.co/2LkY2UtUTv 5 minutes ago

0Gnomedeplume3

gnomedeplume3.0 NCAA football championship team LSU Tigers visit the White House #SmartNews@realDonaldTrump⁩ at least sprung fo… https://t.co/UCIiJQrzCE 8 minutes ago

sportsmixnathan

Nathan Lewis NCAA football championship team LSU Tigers visit the White House https://t.co/GUAlieZkFk #SmartNews 25 minutes ago

Orangerfans

Jeremy RT @CBSThisMorning: President Trump jokes with @LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) as the National Champion @LSUfootball team visit… 34 minutes ago

MikeDHernandez1

Michael David Hernandez 🤘😏🤙 NCAA football championship team LSU Tigers visit the White House https://t.co/mNvJTKgHPA #SmartNews 36 minutes ago

glance_in

𝙺𝚊𝚝𝚢 just watching Joe....oh man. someone get him another cigar! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/LLhxgNY2eR 43 minutes ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning President Trump jokes with @LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) as the National Champion @LSUfootball team v… https://t.co/vkSsK3eUPS 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.