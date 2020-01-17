Global  

After feud with Warren, Bernie Sanders releases ad aimed at women

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders, stung by a feud with progressive ally Elizabeth Warren over gender and electability, released an ad aimed at U.S. women voters on Friday touting his support for women's rights.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: What A Week: Warren-Sanders Feud; Impeachment Trial; Massachusetts Budget Gap

What A Week: Warren-Sanders Feud; Impeachment Trial; Massachusetts Budget Gap 07:38

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders feud, the Impeachment trial and the budget gap facing Massachusetts lawmakers.

