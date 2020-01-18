Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

National Archives blurs anti-Trump signs in image of 2017 Women’s March: report

FOXNews.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The National Archives confirmed this week that it had blurred out signs in a photograph on display of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington D.C. that is now showcased at the museum. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: National Archives Blurs Anti-Trump Signs In Women's March Photo

National Archives Blurs Anti-Trump Signs In Women's March Photo 00:41

 The National Archives blurred anti-Trump signs.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Women's march sign making [Video]Women's march sign making

The women's march is scheduled for this saturday -- but before that happens -- those marching will need some signs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

National Archives Apologizes for Altering Image of 2017 Women’s March

A photo from the march displayed at the National Archives was altered to blur signs that were critical of President Trump or might be offensive, officials said.
NYTimes.com

Images of Women’s March Are Said to Have Been Altered

A photo from the march displayed at the National Archives was altered to blur signs that might be offensive, officials said.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Atty44

Cowardly Republican White Men National Archives Re-Writing History for Republicans. Blurs Anti-Trump Messages in Women’s March Photo. REPUBLICA… https://t.co/Dz97pHtks9 20 seconds ago

pigvanka

🌈🌊🐽🍑Pigvanka Frump🍑🐽🌊🌈 RT @CarolLeonnig: The National Archives --- literally the keeper of history --- "photoshopped" historic photos of massive anti-Trump pro… 45 seconds ago

Mikey7314

Mikey73 RT @TheRoot: The National Archives exhibit of the 2017 Women's March blurs images of anti-Trump protest signs. Archives says it was done to… 1 minute ago

TheRoot

The Root The National Archives exhibit of the 2017 Women's March blurs images of anti-Trump protest signs. Archives says it… https://t.co/1rAmnWbZ43 4 minutes ago

open_archive

Save by OpenArchive RT @footage: As @archivist_sam clearly states, the archives field is not monolithic. I can't think of an emerging (better word than "young"… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.