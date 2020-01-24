Global  

Schiff dismisses Trump 'nonsense' after threat to use executive privilege to block witnesses

Schiff dismisses Trump 'nonsense' after threat to use executive privilege to block witnesses

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Anticipating a showdown with the White House, Democrats argued Friday that President Trump cannot conceal documents and block witnesses from testifying by hiding behind executive privilege.
