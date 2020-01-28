Global  

Trump unveils Middle East peace plan with two-state solution, tunnel connecting West Bank and Gaza

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
President Trump will push for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as he unveils the details of his administration’s much-awaited Middle East peace plan Tuesday, White House officials told Fox News.
News video: Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan

Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan 01:34

 President Trump was set to unveil his plan for Middle East peace on Tuesday, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president is calling the plan a "suggestion." CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports

Trump outlines Middle East peace plan

He proposes a two-state solution and says no Israelis or Palestinians will be uprooted from their homes.
BBC News

Trump Mideast plan calls for Palestinian state

President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem. A...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsdayIndiaTimesCTV NewsFOXNews.comeuronewsDaily RecordBBC NewsSBSPoliticoCBS 2

Italianmike

Mike the Italian Lion 🇮🇹 🇮🇹 RT @Here4Trump2020: IF ANYBODY CAN DO IT, ⁦PRESIDENT TRUMP CAN!!! ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ BEST PRESIDENT EVER! #BestPresidentEver45 Trump unveil… 6 seconds ago

pilarmel13

Vote Trump RT @lukeobxx: https://t.co/nSuDeWEGTb Trump unveils Middle East peace plan with two-state solution, tunnel connecting West Bank and Gaza… 7 seconds ago

clavdiachaucat

Clavdia Chauchat RT @AJENews: LIVE: President Donald Trump unveils the US-Israeli plan, which is referred to as the 'Middle East peace plan'. Follow lates… 10 seconds ago

dameningen_fats

Fats(山おむすび⛰️➰🍙) RT @BreakingNews: Pres. Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East peace plan that proposes conditional path to statehood for Palestinians, whi… 11 seconds ago

NicholasMarch

Nick March Trump unveils Middle East peace plan that favours Israel https://t.co/hcBzYnaKir 20 seconds ago

crisrob20

Christian Roberts Trump unveils controversial Middle East plan alongside Netanyahu https://t.co/KjqaVVXIvH https://t.co/qFm5PEwRJB 25 seconds ago

rifke76

Rebeca McDaniel RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Pres. Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East peace plan that proposes conditional path to statehood for Palestinians… 29 seconds ago

truestory24

Seek light not darkness Live Updates: Trump Unveils Middle East Peace Plan During Joint Statement With Netanyahu - Video : https://t.co/B0HnhHjSL4 via @SputnikInt 33 seconds ago

