Senate Republicans face do-or-die moment as pivotal vote on impeachment witnesses imminent

FOXNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Senate impeachment trial question-and-answer phase wrapped up Thursday night, setting up a pivotal vote Friday on whether or not to subpoena additional witnesses and documents, or to hold a final vote on whether to impeach or acquit President Trump -- and all indications are that the final roll call on the witness question will come down to the wire.
News video: Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial 01:16

 The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

