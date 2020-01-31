Senate Republicans face do-or-die moment as pivotal vote on impeachment witnesses imminent
Friday, 31 January 2020 () The Senate impeachment trial question-and-answer phase wrapped up Thursday night, setting up a pivotal vote Friday on whether or not to subpoena additional witnesses and documents, or to hold a final vote on whether to impeach or acquit President Trump -- and all indications are that the final roll call on the witness question will come down to the wire.
Senate Republicans voted Friday evening against hearing new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The Senate voted 51 to 49 to block... RTTNews Also reported by •CBS News •Reuters •SeattlePI.com •Reuters India