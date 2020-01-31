Senate Republicans face do-or-die moment as pivotal vote on impeachment witnesses imminent

Senate Republicans voted Friday evening against hearing new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The Senate voted 51 to 49 to block...

Bill Maher: Bernie Sanders Could Be Good Democratic Nominee Because ‘Like Trump, He Has an Army’ *Bill Maher* had a bleak assessment of the state of the country after today's Senate vote not to call impeachment witnesses, and as he went off on the...

Mediaite 6 days ago



