After Senators Vote Against Witnesses, Impeachment Trial Final Vote Expected Next Week

The Senate rejected a motion to allow consideration of additional witnesses and documents in President Trump's impeachment trial, rebuffing Democrats and virtually ensuring the president's ultimate..

