Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > After Senators Vote Against Witnesses, Impeachment Trial Final Vote Expected Next Week

After Senators Vote Against Witnesses, Impeachment Trial Final Vote Expected Next Week

NPR Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The situation in President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate is fluid. Senators narrowly voted to not call witnesses — and Sen. Roy Blunt says the final vote is expected next Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial 01:17

 Republican Senators have voted against calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate rejected a motion to allow consideration of additional witnesses and documents in President Trump's impeachment trial, rebuffing Democrats and virtually ensuring the president's ultimate..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:12Published

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GOP blocks witnesses in Senate impeachment trial, as final vote could drag to next week

Republicans in the Senate cobbled together enough votes Friday evening to reject Democratic efforts to extend the Trump impeachment trial and call new witnesses,...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPRNYTimes.comCBS NewsUSATODAY.comJapan TodayCBS 2Newsy

Trump impeachment: Failed witnesses vote paves way for acquittal

Bid to call witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial fails, setting up a likely acquittal next week.
BBC News Also reported by •NewsyCBS 2CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.